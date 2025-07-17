Advertisement
Engineer Leslie Holton led a group of university students to create tool that simulates finding breast tumour

By Sydney Page
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Engineering students at the University of Connecticut testing out their breast cancer screening tool in the lab. Photo / Chris LaRosa, UConn Photo

Twenty years ago, Leslie Holton was a graduate student studying virtual reality in medicine when her mother died of metastatic breast cancer.

“My [mother] and grandmother both died of breast cancer,” said Holton, who was 26 at the time.

Losing them made her want to find a way for other

