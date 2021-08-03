Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Opinion: Yes, Trump is ridiculous. He's also dangerous

6 minutes to read
Just because Trump is ridiculous, it doesn't mean he isn't dangerous, writes Jamelle Bouie. Photo / AP

Just because Trump is ridiculous, it doesn't mean he isn't dangerous, writes Jamelle Bouie. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Jamelle Bouie

OPINION:

It may well be that "real" authoritarians don't actually lose elections. But at this point in time, we can safely say that there's no question that Donald Trump was determined to overturn the 2020

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.