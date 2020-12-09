Website of the Year

World

Trump administration planting loyalists in Biden transition meetings

7 minutes to read

Trump allies have been joining and monitoring transition conversations at the Environmental Protection Agency. Photo / Stefani Reynolds, The New York Times

New York Times
By: Lisa Friedman

Supporters of the president are monitoring many of the conversations between Biden teams and civil servants, chilling the flow of information.

Loyalists to President Donald Trump have blocked transition meetings at some government agencies and

