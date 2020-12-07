Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Why do so many Americans think the US election was stolen?

13 minutes to read

President Donald Trump's reaction to his electoral defeat was predictable, but it is surprising how many people believe the election was stolen from him. Photo / AP

New York Times
By: Ross Douthat

COMMENT:

There have been few surprises this past month in how Donald Trump has dealt with the reality of his electoral defeat.

Anyone familiar with his career could have predicted that he would claim to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.