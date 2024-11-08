The human rights commission disagrees with the treaty principles bill, cocaine and cannabis are increasingly being used in the workplace as we get sun for the weekend.

Three men have been charged in connection with an alleged Iranian plot to kill people in the United States that included an alleged effort to assassinate Donald Trump while he campaigned for a second term in office, according to a criminal complaint unsealed today in the Southern District of New York.

The complaint is based on a sworn account by an FBI agent that includes what are described as voluntary phone interviews with Farhad Shakeri, an Afghan alleged operative for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Shakeri, one of the three men charged, allegedly told investigators he began an assignment to try to kill Trump in mid-to-late September.

On October 7, the anniversary of the Hamas massacre of Israelis last year in southern Israel, Shakeri was given a deadline to devise a plan to assassinate Trump, the filing says.

Shakeri told investigators his Revolutionary Guard contacts paused the effort to try to kill Trump when Shakeri failed to come up with a solid plan.