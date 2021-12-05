Townsville man charged with manslaughter after three-year-old's body found in drain

A Townsville man has been charged over the death of a three-year-old girl, after her body was found in a storm water drain. Photo / Supplied

A Townsville man has been charged over the death of a three-year-old girl, after her body was found in a stormwater drain.

Police said they were called to a house in Kelso, in Queensland's northeast, about 6.40pm where two young children were reported missing.

A two-year-old was found safe wandering in a nearby street.

At 8.20pm a three-year-old girl was found in a stormwater drain. She was taken to Townsville University Hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Detectives from Townsville Child Protection Unit have charged a 27-year-old Kelso man, who was known to the children, with one count each of manslaughter, endangering children by exposure and driving under the influence of a drug.

He has been denied police bail and is due to appear in the Townsville Magistrates Court tomorrow.