Large waves are washing ashore and skies are turning black in Tonga after another violent volcanic eruption from Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai. Video / Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau / Willy Baptiste Florian / Johnny Teisi / US StormWatch

TSUNAMI LATEST

* Tsunami waves crash into Tonga after undersea volcano erupts - booms heard in many Pacific countries, including parts of NZ

* Pacific countries on tsunami watch - surging seas have damaged boats in a popular NZ coastal settlement

* A Tongan resident fleeing the waters calls on people to pray for her family

* Huge eruption caught by satellite imagery - experts say it's one of the most violent eruptions ever captured

Tsunami waves have crashed into homes in Tonga following a devastating and violent volcanic eruption - and multiple Pacific countries are on alert including New Zealand where surging seas have damaged boats in a popular North Island coastal settlement.

Video footage shows waves washing through homes, properties and a church in Tonga - but there is no word yet on injuries or any fatalities. "Pray for us," wrote one Tongan resident on social media, as people fled to higher ground amid panicked screaming.

The tsunami followed the eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai, an underwater volcano, sending ash, steam and gas up to 20km into the air.

The volcanic eruption sparked tsunami warnings and alerts in multiple countries including Fiji, Samoa, Vanuatu, Australia and New Zealand - but there are claims that the New Zealand civil defence "activity alert", at 8.14pm on Saturday, was too little, too late.

New Zealand's National Emergency Management Agency sent the National Advisory alert to notify of tsunami activity. "We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore," it tweeted.

The surging seas have damaged boats in the Tutukaka marina, with images showing vessels pulled from their moorings and some left marooned.

"My boat and many others have been completely destroyed by a tsunami that has hit Tutukaka Marina in Whangarei," one local told the Herald early today.

LATEST UPDATES: Surging seas have struck NZ’s coastline following the devastating Tonga volcanic eruption and tsunami. Boats at a popular North Island marina have been damaged after slipping moorings and locals say they were given no proper warning. https://t.co/9xMC4Znx5y pic.twitter.com/uisXk1OyDB — nzherald (@nzherald) January 15, 2022

"Multiple boats have been destroyed. The wave cleared the breakwater which is around 2m higher than the high tide line. There was absolutely no Civil Defence warning, no tsunami siren activated and no phone notifications. We read a notice on the news earlier and took little notice. We have had multiple tsunami alerts [previously] which has triggered the alarm system and boats have been completely fine.

"There are people who live on boats in the marina and I hope that they are safe and okay. Police are on site."

We have issued a NATIONAL ADVISORY: TSUNAMI ACTIVITY following the Tongan eruption. We expect New Zealand coastal areas on the north and east coast of the North Island and the Chatham Islands to experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore. — National Emergency Management Agency (@NZcivildefence) January 15, 2022

Massive eruption, ash rains down on Tonga

The devastating tsunami waves followed the massive, eight-minute eruption of the volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai that threw clouds of ash into the sky.

US Stormwatch said the eruption was one of the most violent ever captured on satellite.

Tonga's Hunga Tonga volcano just had one of the most violent volcano eruptions ever captured on satellite. pic.twitter.com/M2D2j52gNn — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) January 15, 2022

Tonga Geological Services says the plumes of gas, smoke and ash reached 20km into the sky.

It is the latest in a series of eruptions of the volcano, which is 65km north of the capital Nuku'alofa.

The latest explosions were heard even in New New Zealand, more than 2300km away, and as "loud thunder sounds" in Fiji, 500 kilometres away.

New Zealand forecaster Weather Watch tweeted: The energy release was simply astonishing, with reports of people hearing the sonic booms throughout New Zealand.

Volcanic ash has been raining down on Nuku'alofa.

Police and local authorities advised all residents to move to higher ground, as sirens rang throughout the capital.

Locals have been posting online, including one who wrote: "A volcanic explosion just erupted and people have evacuated to higher ground now from possible tsunami waves also ash shards are falling and now the ash clouds are covering the island of Tongatapu.

"We live in Kolomotu'a near the ocean so we have left already and we are in our cars heading out but traffic on every road. Please pray for us as a family and safety."

A Twitter user identified as Dr Faka'iloatonga Taumoefolau posted video showing waves crashing ashore.

"Can literally hear the volcano eruption, sounds pretty violent," he wrote, adding in a later post: "Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky."

The shock wave generated by the recent eruption of Hunga Tonga #volcano is even visible on satellite imagery. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/5Hih2mPePs — CyanideCN (@CyanideCN_) January 15, 2022

Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai #volcano is erupting again.

Huge shockwave.

Tsunami warning.

Images courtesy Himawari-8 pic.twitter.com/G6vlxJ7dhb — Seán Doran (@_TheSeaning) January 15, 2022

Tsunami videos out of Tonga 🇹🇴 this afternoon following the Volcano Eruption. pic.twitter.com/JTIcEdbpGe — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

It is literally dark in parts of Tonga and people are rushing to safety following the eruption. 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/7NoP0y9GCo — Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

UPDATE 8: Tsunami watch upgraded to warning in American Samoa. People are advised to seek higher ground immediately



Tsunami watch issued in Fiji



Abnormal wave signals now showing up on the Rarotonga stations upto 0.6 metres. pic.twitter.com/fJ1fKxtsud — james dyson (@jamesdyson22) January 15, 2022

Got word from my tavale, that my uncle in Lomaloma Vanua Balavu just called to confirm they got hit by their first wave of tsunami. In Naqara, water reached all the way to my uncle Matai's house 😭 — Judas (@jiutasaC) January 15, 2022

10:10PM: Infra-red satellite imagery from the past 60 minutes shows the #volcano in #Tonga still very much erupting. The white blip in the middle is a sign of large very recent eruption (not as large as the initial though). https://t.co/gb7E1quzdb pic.twitter.com/xL5fLgYGQL — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) January 15, 2022

The Tonga Meteorological Service posted to Facebook, saying a warning was in place for the entire island.

RNZ Pacific's Finau Fonua says it is dark in Tonga, ash is falling and people can see lightning in the ash clouds.

Auckland Tongan community leader, Melino Maka, says he has been trying to get through to family and friends in Tonga for several hours - with no luck.

"It's quite an anxious time for us. I'm going to stay up and keep trying. All the networks are down."

He said it would be a tough night for those on the ground, as well as those families back in New Zealand and around the world waiting for daylight to see what the damage is.

"Families are waiting to see what will happen. That's the most desperate thing - not knowing."

Maka said he had already spoken to a number of church leaders in Auckland on Saturday night and they have agreed that they must be prepared to send aid as soon as possible. "After seeing the videos online and on TV, we know there will be damage."

Tonga's King evacuated

Island Business is reporting that Tonga's King Tupou VI has been evacuated from the Royal Palace after a tsunami flooded Nuku'alofa today.

Tongan King's palace in the background as the streets are flooded by the tsunami waves. Photo / Supplied

A convoy of police and troops rushed the King to a villa at Mata Ki Eua as residents headed for higher ground.

Waves generated by the volcano inundated Nuku'alofa, flooding the Palace grounds, waterfront and the main street.

His Majesty’s Armed Forces are calling on all reserves to report to the nearest Military base to assist with the emergency response, as Atatā island is submerging there are still inhabitants left on this sinking island. 🙏🏾🇹🇴 #TsunamiTonga — Anaseini Ulakai (@fineutuvai) January 15, 2022

Warning for Pacific Islands, New Zealand and Australia

Tsunami alerts have been issued for Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Lord Howe Island and Norfolk Island. Residents of low-lying areas were urged to move to higher ground.

New South Wales, Queensland, Tasmania, Victoria, Macquarie Island are also now all under tsunami warning, says the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.

The New Zealand Defence Force says it is monitoring the situation in Tonga and is ready to assist if requested by the Tongan Government. So far no request has been made.

There have been multiple reports on New Zealand social media pages of loud booms being heard and houses shaking on Saturday evening.

The booms have been reported all over the country from Tauranga to Invercargill.

New highest peak to peak 48cm height (24cm wave) at Great Barrier Island, NZ from 9:13 to 9:17 NZT. Small waves now arriving at East Cape, NZ. #HungaTongaHungaHaapai eruption pic.twitter.com/sYaP7VHG7r — Hauraki Gulf Weather (@GulfHauraki) January 15, 2022

MetService says the 'booms' are a surge in the air pressure. Some people around the country have also heard a rumble probably associated with the eruption.

The Bureau of Meterology in Australia says Lord Howe Island and Norfolk Island are under tsunami warning after the eruption.

Vila residents - if you are in the red zones, move to higher grounds pic.twitter.com/jGTT1fzc9v — Obed J 🇻🇺 🌴👣🌊 (@obed_doc) January 15, 2022

Fiji

Reports in Fiji says tsunami waves have reached parts of Vanualevu in Fiji.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued an advisory, saying there's a risk of abnormal wave heights due to tsunami generated waves from Tonga.

Fijian Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said air quality was being monitored and evacuation centres were being opened. People should move to higher ground if they needed to and avoid the shore line.

"As a matter of precaution, please cover all household water tanks and stay indoors in the event of rain due to the risk of rainfall being acidic."

The Fijian Secretary of Health, James Fong, says he heard the sound of a thunderclap all the way over in Fiji.

Dr Fong says the internet connection in the outer islands is poor but he says he is expecting a briefing from Tongan authorities.

Anthony Browne is in Fiji and told the Herald the eruption is still being heard and felt as far away as Nadi, Fiji.

"For the last hour there have been continuous explosive sounds with continuous rumbling, windows rattling and doors rattling."

Samoa and American Samoa

In Samoa, more than 100 families have reportedly been evacuated from villages on the southern side of the big island of Savaii after wave surges hit homes at Vailoa, Palauli, about 6pm.

Locals told Samoa's Eyespy Radio that "huge waves" struck the coastline and caused damage to houses in the villages of Palauli and Satupaitea.

Villagers reported windows "rattling" shortly beforehand and was what initially thought to be thunderstorms were remnants from the volcano eruption in Tonga.

The Samoa Meteorology division has said no evacuation is necessary, but it is understood many villagers have taken it upon themselves to head to higher ground.

"For the safety of the public, it is advised to not go near beaches or coastal areas," an alert said.

People on the other side of Savaii are also preparing for a late night evacuation.

A local told the Herald there were no warnings being broadcast on television, but people living on the coast are preparing to leave.

"Sirens and bells are going off and we're packing just in case."

Reuters is reporting that tsunami waves measuring 60cm in height were observed by sea-level gauges at the capital of the US territory of American Samoa following volcanic activity in Tonga, quoting the US-based Pacific tsunami warning centre.

The tsunami threat continues and sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents pose hazards along beaches in harbours, the tsunami monitor said in a statement to Reuters.

Volcano declared dormant on January 11

The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano is located about 30km south-east of Fonuafo'ou island in Tonga. It had been active from December 20, 2021, but was declared dormant on January 11.

Footage posted on Twitter shows the waves coming ashore in Tonga. Photo / via Twitter

On Friday, several Tongan geologists went to observe the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano.

Taaniela Kula, Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Lands & Natural Resources – who was in charge of the group – told local media outlet Matangi Tonga: "Yesterday there were massive explosives, thundering lightning within two miles away, we observed and recorded.

"Big day yesterday indeed!. It was great getting out there during the volcano's peak hours. It's a geologist's dream to see actual geological events in process."

The ongoing plumes of debris from the volcano earlier saw a halt of flights in Tonga.

As of yesterday, the maximum tsunami wave had been recorded in Nuku'alofa tide gauge at 12:30pm and was about 30cm above sea level.

A tsunami warning has been issued in Tonga following a new eruption. The volcano has been been erupting over the past several weeks with multiple eruptions and several tsunami waves observed. The police and local authorities have advised for all to move to higher ground. — james dyson (@jamesdyson22) January 15, 2022

This family were in church. They’d just finish having choir practice and the tsunami hit 😩❤️🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/DLLFRJ9BAc — KNOWKNEE (@JohnnyTeisi) January 15, 2022

Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky. pic.twitter.com/hAaiWATYKE — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

RNZ reported the tsunami marine warning issued for all of Tonga waters, following the violent eruptions of underwater volcano Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai yesterday, lifted around midday on Saturday.