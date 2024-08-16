To solve its housing crisis, Britain turns to an old idea: New towns

“The UK has had a worse housing crisis than most of its peer countries, for a longer period that most of its peer countries, whether in Europe or North America,” said Anthony Breach, a researcher at Centre for Cities, an urban policy think tank. Britain went from having one of the best housing stocks in Europe after World War II to falling behind, he added.

The Northstowe Tap & Social, which opened four months ago, serves coffee and pastries during the day and craft beer and burgers at night. Photo / Sam Bush, The New York Times

To address the growing need for homes, the country’s governing Labour Party has vowed to “unleash” development and build 1.5 million homes over the next five years, a pace of house building last seen in the 1960s.

Part of Labour’s strategy is to build new towns by expanding small communities or establishing settlements, reviving an idea from the 1940s. Within days of gaining office, Rachel Reeves, Britain’s Finance Minister, announced that the Government was stepping in to unblock stalled housing projects, including Northstowe.

“I moved here thinking, wow, a new community, and wow, a new school,” said Thompson, one of the first people to move to Northstowe in 2017 and the town’s representative on the county council. But she acknowledges that the development has been slow, a frustration to many of her fellow residents.

“It’s hard to build a new town on the back of Covid and construction costs,” which have risen sharply, she said.

Across the country, the problems date back further. Over the past few decades, the dwindling supply of new homes has snowballed into a housing crisis that has left Britain with a shortfall of more than 4 million homes, compared with the pace of house building in the average European country, according to the Centre for Cities. As a result, house prices have soared and homelessness has climbed. The shortage has also made it difficult for people to relocate for good jobs and for companies to attract talented workers.

Northstowe currently has 1,450 homes, which are a mixture of low apartment blocks and single-family houses. Photo / Sam Bush, The New York Times

Much of the blame has been laid on the country’s development planning system. In the late 1940s, a system was introduced that required permission to build from a planning authority, which was controlled by local residents. Around the same time, amid concerns about urban sprawl, “greenbelts” were created around cities to restrict development. Over the years, the planning system has led to delays as residents tend to be wary of new developments, while the protection of the greenbelts has forced building away from areas with existing infrastructure.

It was “a historical accident” that Britain’s planning system became so restrictive, Breach said. And it was made worse by the rise of “NIMBYism” – the not-in-my-backyard phenomenon in which people oppose local development.

“Our discretionary system in the UK is extremely case by case, unpredictable,” he said. “Even if you follow the rules, you can still be denied planning permission.”

To overcome resistance, the Labour Government has reintroduced mandatory building targets for local authorities in England that will cumulatively seek to deliver 370,000 homes a year. Lawmakers said they would be more assertive in intervening on behalf of development, including plans to build power infrastructure, laboratories and data centres. Officials have said they will rely on private developers, not on local councils, which were key contributors in the past.

The Government has a bigger ambition to revive the idea of new towns, a policy of the Labour Party that was introduced after World War II and was intended to direct building away from London. The first was Stevenage in 1946, less than 30 miles north of the capital. The best-known is Milton Keynes, which was founded about 60 years ago and now has more than a quarter-million residents.

Last month, the Government announced a task force to develop a strategy for new towns – settlements of more than 10,000 homes – and make recommendations for their locations within a year. The Government has not set a target for the number of towns and acknowledges that they will take a long time to deliver.

“I don’t think it’s unrealistic to have spades in the ground on several of these large-scale new communities by the final year of the Parliament,” which is in five years, Matthew Pennycook, the Housing Minister, told the BBC recently. “They will be fully up and running, in many instances, only in a second term if we get the privilege to have one.”

Employers in the city are struggling to attract workers because of limited housing options. Photo / Sam Bush, The New York Times

But building the settlements can be divisive and hard to get right.

“The risk with new towns is that they are built too far outside of the commuting range of cities, and you try to build self-contained small economies,” Breach said. The towns end up being “too small to really compete in the global economy, but then they’re also too big to simply be charming little villages with high amenities”.

After the 1946 New Towns Act, waves of these communities were developed over the next few decades. Some, like Skelmersdale, which is north of Liverpool and poorly connected to the city, have struggled. The official “new town” designation was last used in 1970, but large, new settlements have been built since, such as Ebbsfleet Valley in Kent and Cambourne in Cambridgeshire.

For years, Cambridgeshire, the county that is home to Northstowe, has been racing to build more homes. The reputation of the University of Cambridge has made it a hub for innovative science businesses, but employers say they are struggling to attract workers because housing is so expensive. Home prices are 13 times the average annual earnings in the city, and 10 times in the surrounding area.

The crisis has businesses asking if Cambridge is right for them, said Bridget Smith, the leader of the South Cambridgeshire District Council, the local authority responsible for planning. “For these companies, it’s Cambridge, or it’s abroad.”

The area has plans for nine large-scale housing developments with more than 36,000 new homes by the late 2040s. That includes expansions to Cambourne and Eddington, a flourishing development built on land carved out of the greenbelt and funded by the university.

The council says it is not just the planning system that obstructs house building but a string of other issues as well, including stretched council finances, high interest rates, water scarcity and long waits for connections to the power grid.

The development is funded by the University of Cambridge. Photo / Sam Bush, The New York Times

Homes England, the Government’s housing and regeneration agency and the main planner in Northstowe, acknowledges that the town got off to a rough start. The first phase, built by a different developer, “had not been fully successful” and had lacked the necessary social infrastructure, said Peter Denton, CEO of the agency.

“The level of investment upfront that was required to make Northstowe a proper success was reasonably substantial,” he said. The agency helped build many of the roads, green spaces and schools, intending to recoup the money for the Treasury by selling plots of land ready for development.

In the past year, the town has gotten a sports centre and a temporary community building, but there are still no stores and only limited medical facilities. The Northstowe Tap & Social opened just four months ago, serving coffee and pastries during the day and craft beer and burgers at night.

Early residents had to build the community from scratch. Thompson and one of her neighbours set up a group called Northstowe Foodies, which brings in food trucks to serve the town.

Victoria Fabron, 35, moved to the development two years ago, attracted to the modern design and prospects of a new town centre. It felt “promising,” she said, after leaving the community building on a recent afternoon. Fabron, who lives with her partner and two children, said the community was “super active,” but people wanted more places to go.

“There’s not tons to do, but I knew that when I moved here,” she said, adding that she expected more amenities would come. “I just hope that they live up to their promises.”

For others, the promises already feel broken. Karys Brown, 24, who moved to Northstowe just over a year ago with her 4-year-old daughter, says little has improved in that time, and she struggles to get around without a car. She has doubts about the town’s future: “There’s nothing certain about what it’s going to be like.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Eshe Nelson

Photographs by: Sam Bush

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES