Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

To solve its housing crisis, Britain turns to an old idea: New towns

By Eshe Nelson
New York Times·
8 mins to read
The town of Northstowe in England, once a World War II airfield, will be transformed into a thriving town with 10,000 homes and about 25,000 residents. Photo / Sam Bush, The New York Times

The town of Northstowe in England, once a World War II airfield, will be transformed into a thriving town with 10,000 homes and about 25,000 residents. Photo / Sam Bush, The New York Times

By reviving an idea from the 1940s, the Labour Party government is hoping to overcome the development hurdles that have plagued previous efforts with a plan to build new communities.

On a baking hot afternoon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World