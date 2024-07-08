Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Britain’s new leader Keir Starmer is about to get a crash course in statecraft

New York Times
By Mark Landler
6 mins to read
Britain’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer, outside 10 Downing Street in London last week after his Labour Party’s landslide election victory. Photo / Andrew Testa, The New York Times

Britain’s new prime minister, Keir Starmer, outside 10 Downing Street in London last week after his Labour Party’s landslide election victory. Photo / Andrew Testa, The New York Times

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will travel to a Nato summit this week, where he will represent a rare point of centrist stability among unsettled allies.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer of Britain will barely get

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World