“This is a difficult day at the end of a number of difficult days but I leave this job honoured to have been your prime minister.”

He arrived at Buckingham Palace at 11am on Friday (UK time) to tender his resignation as prime minister to the King and hand over power to Sir Keir Starmer.

The moment marked the end of a torrid 20 months in Downing St during which Sunak failed to turn around the Tories’ political fortunes.

He inherited a difficult legacy from Liz Truss, with inflation running high and public confidence rocked by a disastrous mini-budget.

But his time in office was also dogged by missteps and controversies, while his election campaign has been described as the worst in modern times.

In an exit address that was seen as one of his best speeches, Sunak said: “To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry.

“I have given this job my all, but you have sent a clear signal that the Government of the United Kingdom must change. And yours is the only judgment that matters.”

Conservative leader Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty on their way to vote in Britain's general election, which ended in a Labour landslide. Photo / Getty Images

Sunak is set to stay in post as Tory leader for the next few weeks while the party licks its wounds and decides how to choose his successor.

Before that can be done, a new chairman of the 1922 committee, which sets the rules for leadership contests, will have to be elected.

Sir Graham Brady, who has been in charge of the powerful backbench group since 2010, stood down as an MP at the election.

Senior party figures may also want to discuss how the race will be run and the role members will play in picking the leader.

Some MPs have suggested the power of members should be diluted after they picked Truss over Sunak in the 2022 contest.