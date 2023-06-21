Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Titanic submarine: Inside the Titan - quiet and cramped, with a single porthole

New York Times
By: Anushka Patil and Jacey Fortin
3 mins to read
Rescuers are racing against time to find the missing submersible bound for the Titanic shipwreck site. Video / Associated Press

“You just drop like a stone for two and a half hours,” said a writer for The Simpsons who made the trip to the Titanic wreckage.

Passengers seeking a glimpse of the RMS Titanic aboard

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World