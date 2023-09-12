Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

An expert diver feared the Titan sub, but couldn’t resist the Titanic

10 minutes to read
New York Times

A riddle haunts the Titan disaster. It’s the presence on the doomed craft of Paul-Henri Nargeolet, 77. The Frenchman was one of the world’s great submariners. So why was he, of all people, diving repeatedly

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.