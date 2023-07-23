Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

The maverick design choices that may have doomed Titan

New York Times
By: Helmuth Rosales , William J. Broad , Eleanor Lutz and Bedel Saget
7 mins to read
Investigators say it could take them up to 18 months to determine why Titan imploded. Photo / AP

Investigators say it could take them up to 18 months to determine why Titan imploded. Photo / AP

Until the Titan disaster June 18, no one had ever died while piloting or riding a submersible on deep dives. This remarkable safety record stood for nearly a century.

Federal investigators say it could take

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World