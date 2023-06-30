Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Opinion: The myth that may have doomed the Titan

New York Times
By Naomi Oreskes
6 mins to read
OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible. Photo / AP

OceanGate Expeditions’ Titan submersible. Photo / AP

OPINION

As details emerged about the implosion last week of the Titan submersible in its descent to the wreck of the Titanic nearly 4km below the surface of the North Atlantic, there was widespread anger

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World