Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

A Rubik’s Cube, thick socks and excitement: Doomed Titan sub's final hours

17 minutes to read
New York Times
By: John Branch and Christina Goldbaum

The last time Christine Dawood saw her husband, Shahzada Dawood, and their son, Suleman Dawood, they were specks on the North Atlantic, bobbing on a floating platform about 644 kilometres from land. It was Father’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.