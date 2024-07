Police arrested a man at the scene of a deadly house fire at Lalor Park in Sydney's west. Photo / 123rf

Three children are dead and a man is in custody after a horrific house fire in Sydney west.

Emergency services were called to the home in Lalor Park at 1am on Sunday.

Two boys, aged 2 and 4, were taken to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later.

The body of the third child, believed to be a 10-month-old girl, was found after Fire and Rescue NSW extinguished the fire.

Four other children were treated at the scene by paramedics.