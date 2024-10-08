Home / World

The war that won’t end: How October 7 sparked a year of conflict

By Patrick Kingsley, Ronen Bergman, Bilal Shbair
New York Times·
15 mins to read

As war in the Middle East spreads, the original conflict between Israel and Hamas has persisted. This is why.

Yaniv Hegyi, an Israeli community organiser, fled his home on October 7, 2023, after terrorists from the Gaza Strip overran his village in southern Israel. “I was sure that by January we would go back,” Hegyi said.

Mohammed Shakib Hassan, a Palestinian civil servant, fled his home October 12, after the Israeli air force responded by striking his

