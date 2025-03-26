Home / World

The scammer’s manual: How to launder money and get away with it

By Selam Gebrekidan, Joy Dong, Chang W. Lee and Weiyi Cai
New York Times·
12 mins to read

Documents and insiders reveal how one of the world’s major money laundering networks operates.

Every few weeks, fireworks light up the night sky in Cambodia, set off by scammers to salute their biggest swindles.

By the time the shells pop and crackle, somebody’s life savings are probably gone. Maybe the victim fell for an online romance scam or bought into a fake cryptocurrency exchange. Whatever the scheme, the money has vanished, sucked into a complex money laundering network

