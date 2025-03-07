Advertisement
ASB, TSB help fraud victims send $2m to scammers, accused money mule admits to Westpac he’s a ‘middle’ man

Phone recording between Auckland businessman Carel Vijoen and a Westpac bank employee discussing suspicious transactions in and out of his account.
  • Three banks are implicated in a large-scale international fraud which cost two Kiwi victims $1M each.
  • One bank increased the mule’s transfer limit to $1m so he could move the stolen cash, at the same time concerned staff filed a suspicious activity report due to “red flags”.
  • In an interview with the Herald, the businessman claims he checked with Westpac that it was okay to proceed with the financial scheme.
  • A scam victim tells senior reporter Lane Nichols he is humiliated over losing his children’s inheritance and “I’ve failed as a husband to protect my wife”.

A man who laundered $2 million in stolen funds told Westpac bank he had “no idea” where the money was going and admitted it was strange his paymasters needed a “middle person” to move huge cash payments overseas.

“I don’t understand ... how it works, but I make some money

