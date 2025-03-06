Beca costings expert Carel Johannes Viljoen was found guilty in Auckland District Court on two counts of money laundering in connection with a $2 million offshore investment scam. Photo / Alyse Wright
Auckland businessman Carel Johannes Viljoen was found guilty of money laundering after receiving nearly $2 million from scam victims.
Viljoen claimed he was unaware of the illegal activity, but the court found him reckless.
He faces up to seven years in jail, with sentencing scheduled for June.
A professional Auckland businessman has been found guilty of money laundering after he opened a Westpac account, received nearly $2 million from two scam victims, then funnelled their life savings overseas.
However, “money mule” Carel Johannes Viljoen – who earned about $60,000 in commission – claims he had no idea he was involved in illegal activity.
He said he took steps to check the unusual financial arrangement was “above board”, but both he and Westpac were “fooled” by the sophisticated offshore investment fraud.
Viljoen, 61, is employed as a principal with infrastructure giant Beca, responsible for costing major projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars, including the Waterview Tunnel and North Shore police station.
He went on trial this week in Auckland District Court facing two money laundering charges in connection with a series of money transfers in January 2023.
He was found guilty on Wednesday afternoon and faces up to seven years in jail when he is sentenced later this year.
He has had interim name suppression since his arrest in June 2023 after Beca claimed that identifying him would cause the business undue hardship.
The company said there were only two people in the country that could do Viljoen’s job and Beca would likely have to terminate him should his name be publicised in connection with laundering scam proceeds.
But Judge Stephen Bonnar, KC, refused to continue suppression after the verdicts were delivered, saying the South African-born businessman had been found guilty of serious criminal offending and should now be named.
The victims - Northland retiree Steven Fan and now deceased pensioner Anthony Lipanovic - had been searching online for investment opportunities in December 2022. They stumbled across a website for Magnitude Financial where they registered their details.
Both men were then called by someone purporting to be a Magnitude Financial adviser who convinced them to invest in high interest bonds with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The victims were told the bonds were a secure investment, backed by the Australian Government. They were sent prospectus information including links to glowing media articles about the company, and later payment instructions for the defendant’s Queen Street Westpac account.
Fan transferred just shy of $1m on January 13, 2023. Lipanovic transferred $950,000 on January 21.
Around $500,000 was later recovered, but most of the money was lost.
Beaming into the court by audio visual link this week, Fan said he was an “ordinary person” and thought he had done sufficient due diligence on the investment proposal.
“I spent ages on the website checking the links and I thought it was okay.
“All these things are complicated to me. I’m not a businessman. I’m sure many people would make the same mistake.”
He was told the money was being sent to an “escrow” account where the funds would be held until both parties were satisfied with the trade.
“I didn’t question that. I’m not an expert. ‘That’s how it is,' I thought.”
Lipanovic gave a police statement after the fraud came to light but died before the matter went to trial.
The court heard Viljoen had been contacted about taking part in the scheme by his brother in South Africa, and agreed to set up an account to receive investor payments then transfer the money overseas.
He would receive payment instructions for accounts in Australia and a commission of about 3% for each successful transfer. His brother would receive a similar payment as a “finder’s fee”.
Viljoen told police he was expecting to receive much smaller amounts and was shocked when the first million dollar payment landed in his account.
During opening submissions, defence lawyer Ciara Chester-Cronin said her client tried to conduct due diligence before proceeding with the scheme, which included seeking input from his bank.