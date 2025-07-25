Advertisement
The cold (and occasionally hot) war between Trump and his predecessors

By Naftali Bendavid
Washington Post·
10 mins to read

A protester holds a Trump flag with puppets of George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton tied to it in front of the Michigan Capitol on January 6, 2021. Photo / Nick Hagen, For The Washington Post

Obama and sometimes Clinton aim at Trump. Trump goes after Biden and Obama. It’s a rare battle of the presidents.

What began six months ago as a series of small flare-ups between current and former presidents has become a steady low-grade conflict.

Barack Obama says President Donald Trump has

