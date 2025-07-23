Advertisement
Analysis: Both men are constrained by a shared need to please conservative Americans

By Jim Rutenberg
New York Times·
7 mins to read

A taping of Fox News segment The Five during the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee on July 17, 2024. The war US President Donald Trump is waging against Rupert Murdoch over the Wall Street Journal’s coverage has been billed as a Battle of the Titans. Photo / Hiroko Masuike, the New York Times

Analysis by Jim Rutenberg

It was late afternoon Monday local time when news broke that the White House was icing the Wall Street Journal from the pool of reporters who will travel with United States President Donald Trump to Scotland this month.

His press secretary made it clear that the move was retaliation

