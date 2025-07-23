US Attorney-General Pam Bondi informed President Donald Trump in the northern spring that his name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to three people with knowledge of the exchange. Photo / Doug Mills, the New York Times

US Attorney-General Pam Bondi told President he was in Epstein files earlier this year

United States Attorney-General Pam Bondi informed President Donald Trump in the northern spring that his name appeared in the Jeffrey Epstein files, according to three people with knowledge of the exchange.

The disclosure came as part of a broader briefing on the re-examination of the case by FBI agents and prosecutors.

It was made by Bondi during a meeting that also included the deputy attorney-general, Todd Blanche, and covered a variety of topics.

Bondi frequently meets with Trump to brief him on various matters, officials said.

Bondi and Blanche informed the president that his name, as well as those of other high-profile figures, came up in their re-examination of documents connected to the case that had not previously been made public.