Trump, a friend of the disgraced financier, has already appeared in documents related to the investigation.
Appearing at the White House in February, Bondi distributed a series of binders about the Epstein files with the phone numbers of the President’s former wife and his daughter in them.
“As part of our routine briefing, we made the President aware of the findings,” Bondi and Blanche wrote in a statement in response to questions about the briefing. “Nothing in the files warranted further investigation or prosecution.”
Steven Cheung, the White House communications director, would not address questions about the briefing, but called any suggestion that Trump was engaged in wrongdoing related to Epstein “fake news” and said Trump ejected Epstein from his club, Mar-a-Lago, for “being a creep”.
Department officials have regularly informed some White House officials about developments in the inquiry. Such communications are permissible under the law.
The conversation was reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal.
One person close to Trump, who spoke only on the condition of anonymity, said that White House officials were not concerned about the latest disclosures given that Trump’s name appeared in the first round of information that Bondi released.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Written by: Maggie Haberman and Glenn Thrush
Photographs by: Doug Mills
©2025 THE NEW YORK TIMES