US President Donald Trump often prefers to sideline official White House communication channels in favour of speaking directly to his supporters on his social media platform. Photo / Getty Images

Whatever the US leader says on his small platform gets reposted onto bigger rival social media outlets

US President Donald Trump often prefers to sideline official White House communication channels in favour of speaking directly to his supporters on his social media platform. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump has turned his obscure Truth Social platform into a megaphone in his second United States presidential term - constantly posting everything from major policy announcements to personal threats and unashamed self-promotion.

To mark his first six months back in power, Trump unloaded around 40 posts yesterday on the app he owns and can use unfettered by moderators, censors, or fact-checkers.

The deluge was characteristic of the way he has transformed Truth Social, despite being a minnow in the social media world, into the White House’s primary means of communication.

AFP analysed over 2800 Truth Social posts by @realDonaldTrump from his inauguration on January 20 up to July 20 to get a better idea of how the Republican President communicates.

Sidelining the White House press office, the US President speaks straight to his hardcore base, posting an average of 16 messages a day, many in all-caps rants peppered with exclamation marks and the odd expletive.