Although Truth Social is tiny compared to X, Trump can post to 10.5 million followers knowing that he is also being followed by the media and political establishment, with much of what he says quickly being reposted to rival platforms.
Trump repays the favour, helping to create a right-wing media ecosystem that invariably circles back to him.
Since January 20, he has shared Fox News articles 101 times, and the New York Post and Breitbart News 51 times each.
“The minute he puts something on Truth Social, others pick it up and echo it,” said Darren Linvill, a social media and disinformation specialist at Clemson University in South Carolina.
Alternative to Twitter
In his first term, Trump relied in a similar way on what was then known as Twitter - renamed X on being purchased by businessman Elon Musk.
After Trump’s attempt to overthrow his loss in the 2020 election, he was banned by Twitter and Facebook and was briefly persona non grata in Washington.
Although once more present on the bigger alternatives, Trump continues to prefer Truth Social.
The posts vary wildly in content, all part of Trump’s brand of mixing politics with entertainment. And the style deliberately mimics Trump’s verbal ticks - the bombast, salesmanship, and exaggeration.
“Vladimir, STOP,” he posted on April 24, after Russia launched an especially heavy bombing of Kyiv.
Russian President Vladimir Putin did not stop, but Trump’s two-word plea earned heavy media coverage.
Half of his posts used at least one exclamation point and 155 were written in all-caps.
One post on March 23, promoting his cryptocurrency $Trump, read: “I LOVE $TRUMP -- SO COOL!!! The Greatest of them all!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”
Controlling the narrative
Trump’s posts are a way for him to keep the public on its toes and to change the narrative by giving journalists a new “rabbit hole” to follow when needed, said presidential historian Alvin Felzenberg.
The leader of the world’s biggest economy knows investors are paying equally close attention.
As markets plunged following Trump’s tariffs announcements, he used Truth Social on March 10 to pump out articles predicting optimistic economic outcomes.
On April 9, just as stock prices were tanking, he posted: “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!”
And hours later, he announced a 90-day suspension of additional tariffs against dozens of countries, triggering the best day for the S&P 500 index since the recovery from the 2008 financial crisis.
The timing led to accusations from Democrats of an insider trader scheme.
“Truth Social doesn’t quite have the firepower that I think Twitter had..., but it’s still impactful enough that it can at times move the market,” says Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.
