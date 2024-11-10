Some protesters had harsh words for regional president Carlos Mazon, a 50-year-old lawyer who is a member of the right-wing opposition Popular Party.
Mazon was among the senior figures pelted with mud by angry protesters last Sunday – along with King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain – as they visited the flood-hit region.
“Mazon’s management has been outrageous and he should resign,” 75-year-old Julian Garcia told AFP.
“In the hours before, they should have warned people to be on the alert, not to take their children to school, not to take their cars to work.”
But while the Valencia regional government was too slow to ask for help from Madrid, the central government also shared some of the blame, said Garcia.
As beleaguered residents waited for official help to arrive, many local people took matters into their own hands, turning out in large numbers to start the clean-up themselves.
Some of the marchers chanted what has become a popular refrain in recent weeks: “Solo el pueblo salva el pueblo!” (Only the people save the people).
‘Shameful’
Of the 220 deaths confirmed so far, 212 of them were killed in the Valencia region. The clean-up operations in some villages – and the search for bodies of dozens of missing people – is still going on.
Ana de la Rosa, a 30-year-old archivist, blamed poor management and political infighting between the regional and national authorities.
“They got mixed up in political guerilla warfare when it wasn’t the time,” she said.