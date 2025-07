The crash happened on the Mackay Ring Rd on Friday night. Photo / Google Maps

The crash happened on the Mackay Ring Rd on Friday night. Photo / Google Maps

Three teenagers died in a car crash in northern Queensland late last night.

Police suspect the group were travelling in a sedan that collided head-on with a 4WD ute, on a major road on the outskirts of Mackay about 10.30pm.

A woman and two men, all aged 19, died at the scene.

“Absolutely devastated. A phone call I didn’t want to get. My heart aches for you my cousin,” a woman posted online.

The crash happened on the Mackay Ring Rd in the suburb of Glenella. It involved a Mazda 2 and a Great Wall Cannon.