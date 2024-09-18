Taiwan company tries to distance itself from pagers used in Lebanon attack

But at Gold Apollo’s office on the outskirts of Taipei on Wednesday, Hsu Ching-Kuang, the company’s founder and president, said the pagers were made by another company. Gold Apollo later identified that company as BAC Consulting, a firm it described as having an address in Budapest, Hungary.

The explosions hit locations in several Hezbollah strongholds around Lebanon. Photo / Anwar Amro, AFP

Hsu said he had agreed about three years ago to let BAC sell its own products using the Gold Apollo brand, which he said had a good reputation in the niche market.

“That product isn’t ours. They just stick on our company brand,” Hsu told journalists, adding that in return his company received a share of the profits.

“We only provide brand trademark authorisation and have no involvement in the design or manufacturing of this product,” Gold Apollo said in a written statement. Even so, the Gold Apollo website displayed a picture of the pager model until the webpage was taken down Wednesday.

Some of the officials briefed on the operation had said the pagers, which Hezbollah had ordered, had been tampered with before they reached Lebanon, and that most were Gold Apollo’s AR924 model, though three other Gold Apollo models were also included in the shipment.

In a separate statement, Gold Apollo said the AR924 model was produced and sold by BAC, with which it had a “long-term partnership”. “Our company only provides the brand trademark authorisation and is not involved in the design or manufacturing of this product,” the company said.

Efforts to contact BAC and verify Gold Apollo’s account were not immediately successful.

Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono, who lists herself as the CEO of BAC Consulting on LinkedIn, did not immediately respond to messages. “I don’t make the pagers,” she told NBC News. “I am just the intermediate.”

A top Hungarian official also tried to distance the country from the explosions. “The company in question is a trading intermediary, with no manufacturing or operational site in Hungary,” Zoltan Kovacs, Hungary’s secretary for international communication, said in a post on social media. He added, “The referenced devices have never been in Hungary.”

Workers at the Gold Apollo factory in Taipei, Taiwan. Photo / Lam Yik Fei, The New York Times

Tracing how and when the pagers were packed with explosive material could be complicated. Taiwan’s sprawling consumer electronics industry is a complex supply chain of brands, manufacturers and agents.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, which oversees trade, said that its records showed “no direct exports to Lebanon” of such pagers from Gold Apollo. The company’s pagers were mainly exported to Europe and North America, the ministry said. The company reviewed news reports and photographs and judged that the pagers had been modified only after being exported from Taiwan, the ministry said. The New York Times could not independently verify the assessment.

Hsu said that he had a long-standing relationship with BAC before they struck the brand licensing deal. Looking back, he said, there was one “odd” incident with BAC, when a local Taiwanese bank had delayed a bank transfer from the company because the local bank had suspicions about it. Hsu said the transfer might have come from a bank in the Middle East. He did not say which country.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Written by: Chris Buckley and Amy Chang Chien

Photographs by: Lam Yik Fei

©2024 THE NEW YORK TIMES