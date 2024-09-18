Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel planted explosives in pagers sold to Hezbollah, officials say

By Sheera Frenkel & Ronen Bergman
New York Times·
3 mins to read
Hundreds of pagers exploded in Lebanon and Syria, killing at least eight people. Video / @Partisangirl

Small amounts of explosive were implanted in beepers that Hezbollah had ordered from a Taiwanese company, according to American and other officials briefed on the operation.

Israel carried out its operation against Hezbollah on Tuesday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World