Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Sydney house fire: Dad charged with triple murder over deadly house fire

Other
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Chereè Kinnear, leaked documents reveal autopilot error behind Aratere grounding, Chris Luxon gears up for key meetings and building costs decline.

A father who allegedly stopped his family being rescued from their burning home has been charged with murdering three of his children.

About 1am on Sunday, emergency services attended a house fire on Freeman Street, Lalor Park.

A 29-year-old woman and three boys – aged four, seven and 11 – and a nine-year-old girl were taken to hospitals at Westmead. The woman has since been discharged and the children remain in stable conditions.

Three children, two boys – aged two and six – and a five-month-old girl, were declared deceased.

They are yet to be formally identified and post-mortem examinations are being conducted to determine the cause of their deaths.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad commenced an investigation under Strike Force Carrbridge, with the assistance of Blacktown Police Area Command, North West Region, Arson Unit and Child Abuse Squad.

The 28-year-old man remains at Westmead Hospital, under police guard.

The attempted murder charges relate to four other children and the man’s 29-year-old partner, all of whom survived.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The man is also accused of destroying or damaging property with the intent of endangering life.

Forensic officers, Fire and Rescue Officers and police investigate a fire damaged house in Lalor Park in Sydney, Sunday, July 7, 2024. Photo / AAP
Forensic officers, Fire and Rescue Officers and police investigate a fire damaged house in Lalor Park in Sydney, Sunday, July 7, 2024. Photo / AAP

Homicide detectives allege he tried to stop people entering the burning home to rescue the children after starting the fire.

The man is due to appear in Parramatta Local Court on Thursday from his bed at Westmead Hospital.

He was held in hospital under police guard in an induced coma after the fire.

Additional reporting Peter Bodkin of AAP

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World