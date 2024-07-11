In today's headlines with Chereè Kinnear, leaked documents reveal autopilot error behind Aratere grounding, Chris Luxon gears up for key meetings and building costs decline.

A father who allegedly stopped his family being rescued from their burning home has been charged with murdering three of his children.

About 1am on Sunday, emergency services attended a house fire on Freeman Street, Lalor Park.

A 29-year-old woman and three boys – aged four, seven and 11 – and a nine-year-old girl were taken to hospitals at Westmead. The woman has since been discharged and the children remain in stable conditions.

Three children, two boys – aged two and six – and a five-month-old girl, were declared deceased.

They are yet to be formally identified and post-mortem examinations are being conducted to determine the cause of their deaths.