Investigators are returning to a devastating scene in a bid to make sense of it as a man, who allegedly “frustrated” attempts to rescue his children from a burning home where three died, remains in an induced coma.

The 28-year-old man, who is yet to be charged, remained under police guard in hospital in a critical condition on Sunday night.

The man is the father of the three children who died in the blaze, police confirmed on Sunday.

Four other children and their mother were being treated in hospital and were expected to survive, police said.

Investigations will continue for some time, with dogs brought in to identify potential accelerants as police rake through the scene.