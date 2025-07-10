Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Israel, European Union reach deal on more aid, fuel deliveries to Gaza

By Miriam Berger, Ellen Francis and Claire Parke
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Aid trucks pass through the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing into Gaza on January 19, the day a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began. Photo / Loay Ayyoub, the Washington Post

Aid trucks pass through the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing into Gaza on January 19, the day a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas began. Photo / Loay Ayyoub, the Washington Post

The European Union and Israel have agreed on a deal to allow more food, fuel and other vital aid into the starvation-gripped Gaza Strip, with an EU presence at border crossings, European and Israeli officials said .

“Today, we reached an agreement with Israel to expand humanitarian access to Gaza,”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World