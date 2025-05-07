India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery after New Delhi’s missile strikes, resulting in at least 36 deaths.
India targeted nine “terrorist camps” after an attack in Kashmir, while Pakistan downed five Indian jets.
Diplomats urged restraint, warning against escalation, as tensions exceeded the scale of the 2019 conflict.
India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery along their contested frontier on Wednesday after New Delhi launched deadly missile strikes on its arch-rival, in the worst violence between the nuclear-armed neighbours in two decades.
At least 36 deaths were reported. Islamabad said 26 civilians were killed by the Indian strikes and firing along the border, while New Delhi said at least eight died from Pakistani shelling.
Indian Air Force officer Vyomika Singh said “nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed”, days after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on the Indian-run side of disputed Kashmir.
The Indian army said “justice is served”, with New Delhi adding that its actions “have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”.
Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of launching the strikes to “shore up” his domestic popularity, but said that Islamabad had struck back.
“The retaliation has already started,” Asif told AFP. “We won’t take long to settle the score.”
Military spokesman Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry at a press conference in the capital Islamabad said Pakistan had downed five Indian jets across the border, including three French Rafale fighter aircraft, after they attacked Pakistan.
He said a hydropower plant in Pakistan Kashmir was also targeted, damaging a dam structure.
In Muzaffarabad, the main city of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, troops cordoned off streets around a mosque Islamabad said was hit, with marks of explosions also visible on the walls of several homes.
Shortly after, India’s army accused Pakistan of “indiscriminate” firing across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border in Kashmir, with AFP reporters seeing bursts of flame as shells landed.
“We woke up as we heard the sound of firing,” Farooq, a man in the Indian town of Poonch, told the Press Trust of India news agency from his hospital bed, his head wrapped in a bandage. “I saw shelling raining down... two persons were wounded.”
At least eight Indians were killed and 29 others wounded in the town, local revenue officer Azhar Majid told AFP from the town’s hospital.
India had been widely expected to respond militarily to the April 22 attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir by gunmen it said were from Pakistan-based group Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist organisation.
The assault in the tourist hotspot of Pahalgam left 26 people dead, mainly Hindu men.
Rebels in Indian-administered Kashmir have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.
India regularly blames its neighbour for backing armed groups fighting its forces in Kashmir, a charge that Islamabad denies.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected in New Delhi on Wednesday, two days after a visit to Islamabad, as Tehran seeks to mediate.
India was also set to hold several civil defence drills Wednesday, while schools in Pakistan Punjab and Kashmir were closed, local government officials said.
The strikes came just hours after Modi said that water flowing across India’s borders would be stopped. Pakistan had warned tampering with the rivers that flow from India into its territory would be an “act of war”.