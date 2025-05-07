- India launched air strikes on nine sites in Pakistan, claiming “justice had been done” after a massacre in Kashmir.
- Delhi emphasised the strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory,” avoiding Pakistani military facilities.
- Tensions rise as both nations, nuclear-armed, walk a tightrope between escalation and restraint.
Shortly after launching military strikes on nine sites in Pakistan, India declared that “justice had been done”.
It had chosen revenge after a massacre of Indian tourists in Kashmir in April by terrorists for which it blamed Islamabad.
As the world anxiously watches the clashes, the question remains, how far this might escalation go and might this be war between two nuclear armed adversaries?
For all the martial messaging from Delhi, careful language has pointed not to open runaway conflict, but to a history of tit-for-tat action and managed confrontations.