Indian paramilitary soldiers guard along the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, as tensions between India and Pakistan escalate after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists. Photo / Getty Images

India says it has carried out “precision strikes at terrorist camps” in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of contested region.

“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the government said.

The Pakistani army said the strikes hit two towns in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and a third in Punjab, bordering India.

AFP correspondents in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab heard several loud explosions.

“Pakistan will respond to [India’s attacks] at a time and place of its own choosing,” said Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the military spokesperson, said, calling the air strikes a “heinous provocation”.