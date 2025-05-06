India says it has carried out “precision strikes at terrorist camps” in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian side of contested region.
“A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the government said.
The Pakistani army said the strikes hit two towns in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and a third in Punjab, bordering India.
AFP correspondents in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab heard several loud explosions.
“Pakistan will respond to [India’s attacks] at a time and place of its own choosing,” said Lieutenant-General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the military spokesperson, said, calling the air strikes a “heinous provocation”.