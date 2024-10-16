A bill that would make it easier for people to leave an abusive marriage has passed its third reading, and the Navy makes progress on the clean-up of the sunken HMNZS Manawanui.

Mysterious black globules that washed up on a beach in eastern Sydney are oil-linked “tar balls,” local authorities say.

Randwick City Council said preliminary tests indicated the material – which peppered Coogee Beach and were subsequently also found on Gordons Bay Beach – was a “hydrocarbon based pollutant which is consistent with the makeup of tar balls”.

Tar balls are formed when oil comes into contact with other debris and water – usually as a result of oil spills or seepage.

Lifeguards discovered mysterious, black, ball-shaped debris washed along Coogee Beach earlier this week. Photo / Randwick Council

Both Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay Beach remain closed amid a clean-up to remove and dispose of the thousands of spheres the size of golf balls.