Mysterious black globules that washed up on a beach in eastern Sydney are oil-linked “tar balls,” local authorities say.
Randwick City Council said preliminary tests indicated the material – which peppered Coogee Beach and were subsequently also found on Gordons Bay Beach – was a “hydrocarbon based pollutant which is consistent with the makeup of tar balls”.
Tar balls are formed when oil comes into contact with other debris and water – usually as a result of oil spills or seepage.
Both Coogee Beach and Gordons Bay Beach remain closed amid a clean-up to remove and dispose of the thousands of spheres the size of golf balls.