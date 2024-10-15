Coogee Beach is closed until further notice after lifeguards discovered mysterious, black, ball-shaped debris washed along the length of the beach. Photo / Randwick Council

The appearance of unexplained ball-shaped debris on eastern Sydney’s Coogee Beach has prompted authorities to close it down.

People are being urged to avoid an eastern Sydney beach after it became dotted with mysterious ball-shaped debris.

Randwick City Council said lifeguards at Coogee Beach found the unexplained globules on Tuesday afternoon and announced the beach would be closed until further notice.

“Council is investigating the origin and composition of the material, which has the appearance of dark spheres,” local authorities said in a statement.