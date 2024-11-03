Pedro Sánchez, the Socialist Prime Minister, called it the biggest peacetime deployment of military personnel in Spain’s history after admitting the response so far was “not enough”.

By Sunday, a total of 7500 troops and more than 9000 officers will be aiding in the efforts to locate bodies and survivors, as well as restoring order to destroyed towns and villages, some of which have been cut off from food, water and power for days.

Spain’s Government has been frustrated by what it believes is the slow response to the disaster by Carlos Mazón, Valencia’s regional president from the conservative People’s Party (PP).

Despite the extent of the destruction and the loss of lives, Mazón’s regional administration has kept its official emergency level at two on a scale of three.

Rescue workers pulled the woman from the car. Photo / Manu Reyes Periodista, TikTok

If emergency level three was triggered, control over the relief and rescue effort would automatically fall to the Government in Madrid.

Sources from Sánchez’s Government told the Telegraph that there was frustration at having to wait for Mazón to request each increment in resources deployed.

“But we don’t expect a leader from the PP to hand control over to our administration,” a central government source said.

In a televised address, Sánchez said he was “aware” the response is not enough. “There are problems and severe shortages ... towns buried by mud, desperate people searching for their relatives,” he said.

He then thanked Mazón for asking for the boost in troop deployment before adding that there would be “time to review negligence [and] determine who was responsible” for any errors in the management of the crisis.

“Now is the time to forget our differences, to put ideological and regional sensibilities to one side and unite in our response,” Sánchez added.

Mazón’s regional government has been criticised for the late issue of an emergency flood alert, which finally came after 8pm on Tuesday local time, when fast-moving floodwaters had already swept through settlements.

Among residents, the anger has been palpable, and trade unions called on Mazón to resign as Valencia opened a temporary morgue to deal with the dead.

Valencia’s government has included officials from the national Interior and Territorial Affairs ministries in its rescue co-ordination committee – but Mazón retains ultimate control over what resources are requested and how they are managed.

“The central government is ready to help. Let them ask for more resources and they will be delivered,” Sánchez said.

The Prime Minister also said that his Government would create a fund to finance the reconstruction of the disaster zones in Valencia and other areas affected by heavy rain and flooding in Castilla-La Mancha and other regions.

Spain has approached the European Commission to seek financial assistance with the reconstruction effort, Sánchez said.

Several European countries have offered to help Spain with the emergency, but Sánchez’s Government has so far refused all external help.

France’s Interior Ministry offered to send 250 firefighters to help in the search for survivors and the Portuguese Government said it would send “whatever is needed” in the rescue and clean-up effort.

Today, army commanders led the search for bodies in flooded tunnels and underground garages.

“Over three days we’ve been in several garages with five or six bodies in each. It takes a toll on young soldiers, of course it does,” a non-commissioned officer in Spain’s UME emergency military said.

“What I try to do is rotate them and their roles so the same person doesn’t find the next one,” the officer, who could not give his name because of military guidelines, told the Telegraph.

Search and rescue operations and aid delivery continue in Paiporta following the floods caused by heavy rain in Valencia, Spain. Photo / AFP

“We know we’re going to find bodies because when we get to a building with a garage, there is someone there saying my husband or my wife went to move the car and I didn’t see them again. They want answers and that’s natural,” he said.

Unknown numbers remain missing, with the local authorities denying reports that the figure could be as high as 2000.

Speaking loudly over the screeching sound of a car being towed clear of the underpass, UME soldier Private Mario Villena shrugged off the impact of the bodies he had seen over recent days.

“It’s our job, full stop. There’s no way around it in a catastrophe such as this we’re seeing here,” he said.

Villena was joined by several soldiers currently off-duty but who had turned up to help out with the clearance operation, wearing civilian clothing with military motifs to differentiate themselves from UME personnel on duty.

Hundreds of Valencian volunteers continued to assist with the clean-up, taking emergency supplies to stricken towns and neighbourhoods.

Valencia’s regional government has banned private individuals’ cars from passing checkpoints on the edge of the flood zone and told volunteers to assemble at the city’s Ciudad de las Artes y Ciencias complex, from where they will be bussed to hard-hit locations.

Some motorways have reopened but local and regional roads resembled “Swiss cheese”, meaning certain places would probably remain inaccessible by land for weeks, the Transport Minister, Oscar Puente, told El Pais daily.

Diego Simeone, the manager of Atletico Madrid football club, criticised La Liga for going ahead with weekend fixtures.

“It’s clear that it makes no sense, what is happening is something that’s so hard,” Simeone told reporters before Atletico faced Las Palmas on Sunday.

“It’s emotional to see all the people going out into the streets to help ... with whatever they can.

“There are people who are having a terrible time, it’s very sad, and we are in a place where they tell us to continue and here we are, continuing.”