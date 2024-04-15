A Sky News reporter has revealed that she knew the mother of a nine-month-old who was stabbed and killed at Bondi Mall yesterday.

Six heroes are being praised on social media in the wake of a “horrific attack” at a Bondi shopping centre that left six people dead and 12 injured.

Six people were killed and have now been identified as Pikria Darchia, 55, Faraz Ahmed Tahir, 30, Jade Young, 47, Dawn Singleton, 25, the daughter of a prominent businessman, Chinese national student Yixuan Cheng, 27; and Ash Good, 38, the mother of a 9-month-old girl who was also injured.

The attacker has been identified as 40-year-old Joel Cauchi, who had a history of mental health issues, was schizophrenic and had been working as a male escort before his rampage.

‘Bollard man’ identified

A heroic shopper who was videoed taking on the knifeman at the top of an escalator with a bollard during the stabbing has been revealed by the identified by 7News as Damien Geurot.

Geurot told 7News he was going to the gym with his friend, French construction worker Silas Despreaux, when they heard someone screaming “there’s a man stabbing people”.

“We just saw him coming\... we were thinking, ‘We need to try and stop him’,” Geurot said, before he attempted to fend off Cauchi with a bollard as he came up an escalator.

Geurot said Cauchi had “empty eyes”.

“We tried to throw the bollard. We really wanted to stop him.”

Damien Geurot wielding a bollard attempts to stop Joel Cauchi on his rampage. Photo / Trilli MCap

While the pair attempted to stop Cauchi, shoppers can be seen retreating further into the surrounding stores.

Desperaux has lived in Sydney for several years and works for a small St Leonards-based construction firm, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

Witnesses during the attack said the alleged offender was seen running up escalators and charging at people.

This brave Aussie man took on the armed attacker in Bondi Junction Shopping Centre, Sydney.#Australia #terror#bondi https://t.co/uv9nZap554 — Usman Chaudhary (@Usman_C786) April 13, 2024

Both Geurot and Despreaux have been widely praised from everyone who has seen video and stills from the video.

X user @DeanRosario said “That bloke with the bollard at the top of the escalator, confronting the attacker. That’s just heroic. That’s the very best of humanity confronting the very worst of humanity.”

Hero cop Amy Scott praised for bravery

The police officer who shot the attacker dead has been praised for confronting him on her own.

She has been identified as Inspector Amy Scott.

“She showed enormous courage and bravery,” NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese paid special tribute to Scott and those who tried to stop Cauchi’s frenzied attack.

Police officer Amy Scott ended Joel Cauchi’s fatal attack inside the packed Westfield at Sydney’s Bondi Junction. Photo / News.com.au

Scott’s immediate actions were believed to have saved many lives.

Albanese praised her brave actions and called her a “hero”.

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns paid tribute to the nurses, doctors and ambulance staff for their extraordinary efforts to save lives, the members of the public for their “instinctive bravery” and Scott.

He said this was one of the “worst events the state had seen.”

He said the entire state owed Scott a debt of gratitude.

Mother’s last bid to save 9-month-old daughter

In her final moments, 38-year-old Ash Good protected her 9-month-old baby daughter by throwing her to another shopper in a bid to save the infant’s life.

Good’s 9-month old daughter Harriet was critically injured during the attack and was taken to Sydney Children’s Hospital to undergo surgery last night.

Good died from her wounds in hospital.

“The baby got stabbed. The mum got stabbed and the mum came over with the baby and threw it at me… it looked pretty bad”, a man told a 9 News reporter.

Mother Ashlee Good, 38, was among the six shoppers killed at Sydney's Bondi Westfield mall.

The North Melbourne Football Club wore black armbands in their Sunday afternoon game against Geelong in honour of Good.

She was the second of four children from former North Melbourne player and director Kerry Good.

North Melbourne president Sonja Hood said Kerry and his family had accepted the offer from the club to wear the armbands and honour his daughter’s memory during today’s match.

“Like all Australians, we were horrified to see the awful details coming out of Sydney on Saturday,” Hood said.

“To learn later that Ashlee and her daughter were victims in this tragedy really brings something like this close to home.”

Good’s friends described her as “the world’s best mum” and “a beautiful human” as they mourned her death.

Good’s family released a statement to Australian media, saying they were “reeling from the terrible loss” and thanking the two men who looked after her baby.

“Today we are reeling from the terrible loss of Ashlee, a beautiful mother, daughter, sister, partner, friend, all-round outstanding human and so much more.”

Bondi lifeguard springs into action

Bondi Beach lifeguard and star on reality TV series Bondi Rescue, Andy Reid, told the Sydney Morning Herald “a bit of instinct and a bit of experience” prevailed when he learned people were stabbed during his shopping trip to Bondi Junction on Saturday.

Reid was reportedly shopping for a new bed when staff said there has been a stabbing.

Looking through the store’s shuttered doors, Reid could see a woman bleeding before hearing two gunshots.

“There was so much blood around, and I was like ‘I’ve got to get down there and help’,” he said.

Bondi lifeguards Ryan Clark (left) and Andy Reid. Photo / Supplied

He allegedly convinced a security guard to let him out from the store, where he emerged to find what “looked like a warzone”.

“You looked down the shopping centre, and you could just see victims sort of spread out over every 50m,” he told the Sydney Morning Herald.

In an emotional interview with Newshub, Reid said he used clothing off hangers to try stop victims’ bleeding.

Reid then relieved police performing CPR on another victim so they could establish if there was another attacker, Newshub reported.

He said that he had know one of the victims, Ashlee Good, for more that eight years.

“I can’t stop thinking about her having to hand over her baby to a stranger knowing that she was in a bad way.”

‘Amazing father’ praised for covering children’s eyes

One father is being praised for his actions after a video emerged of two children clinging to him outside the mall.

The children’s eyes were covered by sleeping masks in an attempt to shield them from the horrors that took place while they shopped.

He led them away from the shopping centre in a clip shared on the local news.

Social media users praised the dad’s actions.

“Imagine being that father having to do that to protect your kids’ sanity. Amazing dad,” one said.

“That man covered their eyes so they wouldn’t see the horrors of what had just happened. That’s a bloody amazing father,” another wrote.

Father protects family from attacker

Another heroic dad is being spotlighted on social media for not backing down when approached by the knifeman.

In a video shared online, a family is walking in the mall when they turn and realise the attack is right on their heels.

The dad puts his body between the man and his wife and two young daughters to protect them before the attacker runs off in another direction.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.