Greek authorities are racing to remove a thick carpet of dead fish from waters in and around the port city of Volos in the central region of Thessaly - an apparent after-effect of last year’s catastrophic flooding.
The fish kill has created an overwhelming stench in the city of about 85,000, its regional chamber of commerce and industry said on Saturday, while calling for pandemic-style measures to support businesses affected during tourist season.
Volos’ pleasant waterfront had turned into an eyesore and residents were concerned about the public health risk, the chamber said. More than 160 tonnes of fish have been collected from the water, according to state broadcaster ERT.
The flow of dead fish began this week and steadily intensified in volume, according to the Volos Port Organisation. The group said it has mobilised five clean-up crews and installed a net at the mouth of a stream that was carrying the dead fish into the Pagasetic Gulf.