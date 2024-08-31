Vice-President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee in the United States presidential election in November, has called on her Republican rival Donald Trump to debate her with their microphones switched on throughout the event.

Harris and the former US president have both agreed to a debate, hosted by ABC News, on September 10 local time (September 11 NZT).

“Donald Trump is surrendering to his [advisers] who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn’t have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t,” Harris said in a post on X.

“We are running for President of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way — with the microphones on the whole time.”

Trump has said that he preferred to have his microphone kept on and that he did not like it muted during the last debate against then-contender President Joe Biden.