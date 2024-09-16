Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Second Donald Trump assassination attempt raises new questions about Secret Service

By Glenn Thrush, Eileen Sullivan, Kate Kelly
New York Times·
3 mins to read
Officials give update after shots fired on Florida golf course in the vicinity of Donald Trump. Video / BBC News / WPTV News

That a gunman got close to former President Trump for the second time in about two months intensified questions about the agency’s broader protective capabilities.

A would-be killer got within shooting distance of former for the second time in about two months – stopped only by the swift, keen-eyed response of Secret Service agents – raising new questions about the agency’s broader ability to protect candidates in its charge.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World