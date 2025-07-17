In April, Trump said after undergoing a routine medical check-up that he was in “very good shape”.
But Leavitt’s revelations follow viral online discussions about the President’s visibly swollen ankles, seen in particular at the recent Fifa Club World Cup final in New Jersey, and his discoloured right hand.
Leavitt said Trump had asked her to share a note from his physician about the diagnosis “in the effort of transparency”.
Trump has alleged, without evidence, that Biden’s use of a so-called “autopen” to sign documents including presidential pardons showed that he was not competent to lead. The autopen – a mechanical device to replicate signatures – has widely been used by presidents and other powerful Washington figures for years.
Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer in May. He has dismissed questions about his mental acuity in office and said he believes he could have won a second term.