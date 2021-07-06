Search mission under way after plane with 28 on board goes missing in Russia's Far East

The Antonov An-26 was coming in for a landing when contact was lost about 10km from Palana Airport on Russia's Kamchatka peninsula. Photo / Getty Images

A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian Far East region of Kamchatka, local officials say.

An Antonov An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew members, flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the town of Palana, missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said. According to the local transport ministry, it also disappeared from radar.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise.

An investigation has been launched, and a search mission is underway. Two helicopters and an airplane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane's route, local officials said.

The plane was coming in to land when contact was lost about 10km away from Palana's airport. The head of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was on the flight, spokespeople for the Kamchatka regional government said.