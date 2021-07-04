Philippines plane crash: Multiple people dead as C-130 military transport plane crashes

The scene of the plane crash in the Philippines. Photo / via Twitter

The scene of the plane crash in the Philippines. Photo / via Twitter

At least 17 people are feared dead after a Philippine Air Force plane crashed in the southern part of the country.

Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing. He said the aircraft had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew. The rest were army personnel.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was one of two ex-US Air Force aircraft handed over to the Philippines as part of military assistance this year.

It crashed on landing shortly before noon on Sunday in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province, chief of staff General Cirilito Sobejana said.

The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city, Sobejana said. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

"The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed," Sobejana told reporters.

Sobejana said at least 40 people on board were brought to a hospital and troops were trying to save the rest.

It has been raining in the central Philippines but it was not immediately clear if the weather in the Sulu region was a factor.

The airport in Sulu's main town of Jolo is a few kilometres from a mountainous area where troops have battled Abu Sayyaf. Some militants have aligned themselves with the Islamic State group.

The United States and the Philippines have blacklisted Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organisation for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings.

It has been considerably weakened by years of government offensives but remains a threat.