Scott Morrison's quarantine barbecue 'curry night' sparks outrage - and some support

Double-vaccinated Australians can start planning their trips to the US, UK, Singapore and Japan among other destinations. Australian PM Scott Morrison gives full details. Video / Australian Government

The Australian Prime Minister has sparked outrage by sharing a photo of himself cooking a barbecue while quarantining after his return from overseas.

Scott Morrison is isolating inside The Lodge in Canberra following his return from the United States last month.

During his two-week isolation period, Morrison has been able to hold press conferences outside, but his latest Instagram post has sparked furore.

Alongside a photo of him behind a stainless steel barbecue, Morrison wrote: "Day 13 of quarantine almost done. Saturday night curry night – chicken, eggplant and saag curry".

Instagram users were quick to point out how "out of touch" Morrison was with the rest of Australia, considering NSW, Victoria and the ACT remain in lockdown, and many Australians stranded overseas are still unable to get home.

"Read the room – pretty distasteful putting this up (when) most people have to quarantine without even being able to open a window, never mind cook a meal," one user wrote.

"How is this quarantine … look (at) what you put other Australians through," another said

"Gee, must be doing it tuff (sic) in quarantine," said another.

"Lucky you. I had to do mine in a hotel room with no fresh air and the view out of the window was a brick wall. I didn't see the sky for 14 days," one said.

Some other users took a different tune.

"Who needs Uber Eats when you can cook that good," one user said.

"Enjoy the barbecue PM," another said.

While Morrison is allowed to self-quarantine at The Lodge with some of his staff, all Australians returning from overseas are still required to spend two weeks at a managed isolation facility.