The woman was initially turned away at an airport security check when she could not produce a boarding pass Photo / 123rf

The woman was initially turned away at an airport security check when she could not produce a boarding pass Photo / 123rf

A woman accused of evading airport identity and ticket checks and sneaking onto a flight from New York to Paris was charged Thursday with being a stowaway.

Svetlana Dali, a Russian with US residency, is alleged to have bypassed a checkpoint at New York’s JFK airport, before sneaking aboard a Delta Airlines flight to the French capital on November 26.

She has initially turned away at an airport security checkpoint when she could not produce a boarding pass, so instead passed through a screening channel for aircrew by mingling with Air Europa flight staff, the federal criminal complaint reads.

The Transportation Security Administration, responsible for US airline safety, said the woman was subject to physical screening even after her documents were overlooked.

It is unclear why Dali, 57, sought to sneak aboard the Delta flight to Paris, with the crime of being a stowaway carrying a prison sentence of up to five years. She could also be stripped of her US residency.