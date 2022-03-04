Historic buildings in Kharkiv, Ukraine have been obliterated. Video / Maria Avdeeva

Ukraine's second-largest city is in ruins after several days of Russian bombardment.

Local research director Maria Avdeeva, who has remained in the city despite days of carnage, took to Twitter to share chilling footage of the damage done to her hometown.

"Putin this minute at a Security Council meeting: Russians and Ukrainians are one people, I will never refuse this. At the same time – Russian speaking city Kharkiv is cynically destroyed by Russian bombs," Avdeeva wrote.

The mayor of Kharkiv, in Ukraine's east, accused the Russian military of "intentionally trying to eliminate Ukrainian people" as it continues to fire on residential buildings.

The destruction in Kharkiv. Photo / Twitter/maria_avdv

"The situation is extremely difficult," Mayor Ihor Terekhov told CNN on Friday.

"To date, Kharkiv has been hard impacted by continuous bombardment. Planes are flying constantly, [rockets] are being launched, grenades are launched, and residential houses are being hit."

Terekhov said there were no Ukrainian troops guarding residential blocks.

"That means that they are purposefully hitting the residential buildings," he said.

Ukrainian authorities said residential and other areas in Kharkiv had been "pounded all night" by indiscriminate shelling, which UN prosecutors are investigating as a possible war crime.

