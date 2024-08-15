A Russian court has sentenced Russian American Ksenia Karelina to 12 years for treason, in a closed court case, weeks after the largest prisoner exchange between Russia and the West since the Cold War.
Karelina, a dual passport holder and a beautician living in Los Angeles, was arrested by Russia’s Federal Security Service in February during a trip home to Yekaterinburg to visit family.
Karelina’s sentencing, weeks after the prisoner exchange, underscored the risks of travel to Russia after US officials warned of a sharp rise in hostage diplomacy: the practice of arresting foreign citizens for political leverage or use in prisoner exchanges.
Russia swapped 16 prisoners, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, Washington Post contributing columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza and other prominent political prisoners, and several German citizens, in return for 10 Russian intelligence agents, undercover spies and their two children, hackers, and Vadim Krasikov, a convicted assassin associated with an elite unit of the Federal Security Service (FSB).
The chances of a similar sweeping prisoner exchange in the future appear unlikely, given the rarity of such events, but US President Joe Biden has vowed to seek the freedom of other Americans being held, including schoolteacher Marc Fogel, who is serving a 14-year sentence after being convicted of drug charges, in a case strikingly similar to that of WNBA star Brittney Griner.