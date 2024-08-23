Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, have committed to an October 1 debate on CBS.

Harris was leaving Chicago on Saturday looking to prove Republicans wrong - including Trump - who have argued she has enjoyed a “honeymoon” period since President Joe Biden ended his re-election campaign last month and backed her as the new Democratic nominee.

Harris has since experienced a surge in fundraising and Democratic enthusiasm, while polls have pointed to a more competitive race nationally and in battleground states.

Harris and Walz were expected to take a break from the campaign trail on Saturday, while Trump headed to two battleground states, Nevada and Arizona.

Trump’s campaign announced on Friday that a “special guest” will join him at the Glendale rally.

“I have no idea if he’s going to endorse me,” Trump said on Fox News, acknowledging that he will be in the same state as Kennedy on Saturday. “It’s possible we will be meeting tomorrow and we’ll be discussing it.”

The spotlight turned to Arizona hours after the end of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where Harris closed out the four-day gathering.

In her speech, she reflected on her “unexpected” path to the nomination after Biden ended his reelection campaign last month, adding that, as a child of immigrants, she is “no stranger to unlikely journeys”.

“Our nation, with this election, has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism and divisive battles of the past, a chance to chart a new way forward,” Harris said.

Trump criticised Harris’s speech in real time on his Truth Social platform after spending the day in Arizona criticising Harris’s approach to border security.

Fielding reporters’ questions at the Arizona-Mexico border, Trump said he only knew of the reports that Kennedy may endorse him but added that it would be a “great honour”.

“I have a lot of respect for RFK jnr, you know that,” Trump said. “I’ve known him a long time. Very smart. A little bit different, but that’s okay. But he’s a very smart guy. He’s loved by a lot of people.”

Those comments were a reversal for Trump, who previously accused Kennedy of being a Democratic plant and a “radical left liberal”.

Trump said on Friday he has talked with Kennedy multiple times in recent months “but not recently”.

Harris campaign aides have downplayed the impact that a Kennedy endorsement of Trump would have on the race. Kennedy sought earlier this month to meet with Harris to discuss a possible role in her administration if he backs her and she wins, the Post reported.

During a Washington Post Live event on Friday, Harris campaign chairwoman Jen O’Malley Dillon encouraged Kennedy supporters to join the Democratic side.

“We don’t know for sure what’s going to happen here, but we are building a party and a campaign that welcomes everyone,” O’Malley Dillon said. “If you are someone that was with RFK before, you have a home here.”

Kennedy’s poll numbers have declined in recent weeks, though his supporters could still affect the outcome in battleground states where the race is expected to be close. Kennedy received the support of 4% of likely voters in a Quinnipiac University survey of Pennsylvania conducted earlier this month.

The Democratic National Committee released a memo yesterday arguing that a Kennedy endorsement of Trump would change “nothing”. The memo, from DNC adviser Ramsey Reid, pointed to the shrinking number of Americans telling pollsters they will vote for him and his declining favourability rating, especially among Democrats.

“With no meaningful base of support and sky-high negatives among Democrats, RFK jnr’s threat to VP Harris was neutralised,” Reid wrote.

The prospect of Kennedy endorsing Trump has alarmed some of the independent’s backers. In an email to Texas supporters on Friday, Kennedy’s state director, Wes Benedict, said he hopes Kennedy stays in the race but that he will “understand and support whatever decision” Kennedy makes.

Trump is starting with a trip to Las Vegas, where he will promote his proposal to end taxes on tips for service workers, an idea he first proposed there in June. Harris has since voiced support for the proposal, prompting Trump to accuse her of stealing his policy.