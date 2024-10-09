Report due for post-farewell party fatal chopper crash in Cairns

- An investigation into a fatal helicopter crash in Cairns’ CBD is set to conclude soon.
- Pilot Blake Wilson, 23, died after the helicopter crashed into the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel.
- Nautilus Aviation claimed Wilson gained unauthorised access to the helicopter after his farewell party.
Questions raised by a post-farewell party fatal helicopter crash on a hotel roof in a popular tourist spot could soon be answered.
An investigation was launched after a helicopter’s “unauthorised” flight from a far north Queensland airport hangar in the early hours of the morning ended in a fiery explosion in Cairns’ no-fly zone CBD in August.
The pilot – identified by police as 23-year-old Blake Wilson – died when the helicopter struck the roof of DoubleTree by Hilton about 2am, prompting the evacuation of about 400 guests.
Wilson was the helicopter’s sole occupant.